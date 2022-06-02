Africa's COVID-19 deaths to fall by 94% in 2022, WHO analysis shows
Deaths on the African continent from COVID-19 are expected to fall by nearly 94 percent in 2022 compared to last year, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday, citing its own modeling.
