Maharashtra records 1,045 COVID-19 cases, one death

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 1,045 new coronavirus infections and one death, the state health department said.

The tally of active cases in the state also rose to 4,559.

The caseload in the state now stands at 78,89,212, and death toll at 1,47,861.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra had recorded 1,081 new cases and zero fatalities. The increase in cases on Wednesday was the highest since February 24.

Of 1,045 new cases recorded on Thursday, Mumbai alone accounted for 704. The sole fatality in the state was also reported from Mumbai. The state's case fatality rate stands at 1.78 per cent. Jalna, Latur, Parbhani, Buldhana and Gondia districts have zero active cases. As many as 517 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of recovered patients in the state to 77,36,792. The recovery rate stands at 98.07 per cent.

As many as 26,278 coronavirus tests were conducted since previous evening, which raised the tally of samples tested so far to 8,09,51,360. Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: New cases 1,045, New deaths: One, Total cases: 78,89,212; Death toll 1,47,861; Active cases: 4,559; New Tests: 26,278. PTI PR KRK KRK

