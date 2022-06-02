Left Menu

Maharashtra records 1,045 COVID-19 cases, one death

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 1,045 new coronavirus infections and one death, the state health department said.The tally of active cases in the state also rose to 4,559.The caseload in the state now stands at 78,89,212, and death toll at 1,47,861.On Wednesday, Maharashtra had recorded 1,081 new cases and zero fatalities.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-06-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 20:41 IST
Maharashtra records 1,045 COVID-19 cases, one death
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 1,045 new coronavirus infections and one death, the state health department said.

The tally of active cases in the state also rose to 4,559.

The caseload in the state now stands at 78,89,212, and death toll at 1,47,861.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra had recorded 1,081 new cases and zero fatalities. The increase in cases on Wednesday was the highest since February 24.

Of 1,045 new cases recorded on Thursday, Mumbai alone accounted for 704. The sole fatality in the state was also reported from Mumbai. The state's case fatality rate stands at 1.78 per cent. Jalna, Latur, Parbhani, Buldhana and Gondia districts have zero active cases. As many as 517 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of recovered patients in the state to 77,36,792. The recovery rate stands at 98.07 per cent.

As many as 26,278 coronavirus tests were conducted since previous evening, which raised the tally of samples tested so far to 8,09,51,360. Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: New cases 1,045, New deaths: One, Total cases: 78,89,212; Death toll 1,47,861; Active cases: 4,559; New Tests: 26,278. PTI PR KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

Global
2
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX's final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
3
Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broadcaster DR

Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broad...

 Denmark
4
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place today

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022