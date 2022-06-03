Left Menu

Puducherry reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

Puducherry logged 11 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the Union Territory to 1,65,885, a senior health official said on Friday.Director of Health G Sriramulu, in a release, said the 11 cases surfaced during the examination of 1,158 samples in the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Friday.There were 36 active cases and four patients recovered during the last 24 hours.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 03-06-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 19:07 IST
Puducherry reports 11 new COVID-19 cases
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry logged 11 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the Union Territory to 1,65,885, a senior health official said on Friday.

Director of Health G Sriramulu, in a release, said the 11 cases surfaced during the examination of 1,158 samples in the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Friday.

There were 36 active cases and four patients recovered during the last 24 hours. There was no fresh fatality in any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam. The death toll thus remained unchanged at 1,962.

Sriramulu said the Health Department has so far examined 22,55,905 samples and found 19,00,778 of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 0.95 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.80 per cent respectively, the Director said.

The Health Department has so far administered 17,11,127 vaccine doses which comprised 9,67,454 first doses, 7,19,378 second doses and 24,295 booster doses, the Director said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India
4
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022