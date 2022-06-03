Goa logs 50 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 217

Goa on Friday recorded 50 new coronavirus cases that raised the tally of infections to 2,45,946, an official from the state health department said.

The coastal state has witnessed a rise in infections over the last two days after recording cases in single digit in the entire month of May. Goa had recorded 46 and 47 infections on Wednesday and Thursday respectively. As many as 18 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 2,41,897, while the toll remained unchanged at 3,832, as no fresh fatalities were reported, the official said.

The state now left with has 217 active cases, he said.

At least 782 swab samples were tested on Friday, taking the total number of tests carried out in the state to 19,53,934.

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Friday urged citizens to wear masks and follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour amid the rise in infections in the state.

“With a marginal rise in #Covid cases in the state of Goa, it is my humble appeal to each one to wear a mask and follow Covid appropriate behaviour at all times,” Rane tweeted.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Total cases 2,45,946, New cases 50, Death toll 3,832 (no change), Discharged 2,41,897, Active cases 217, Samples tested to date 19,53,934.

