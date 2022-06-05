Left Menu

India COVID cases go past 4k mark, logs 4,270 infections in past 24 hrs

The COVID-19 cases in India have crossed the 4,000-mark for the second time in the past four days on Sunday, as the country logged 4,270 fresh infections in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2022 11:02 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 11:02 IST
India COVID cases go past 4k mark, logs 4,270 infections in past 24 hrs
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The COVID-19 cases in India have crossed the 4,000-mark for the second time in the past four days on Sunday, as the country logged 4,270 fresh infections in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. On Friday, after nearly three months, the daily tally of COVID-19 cases in India had crossed the 4,000-mark with the country recording 4,041 fresh infections. However, the country reported a marginal dip yesterday with 3,962 new COVID cases.

With this, India's active COVID caseload stands at 24,052, constituting 1.03 percent of the country's total positive cases. The daily positivity rate of 1.03 percent was observed in the last 24 hours, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded to be 0.84 percent, the health ministry informed today.

With 2,619 recoveries in the last 24 hours hence, the total recoveries now reached 4,26,28,073. India's Recovery Rate is currently at 98.73 percent. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra also recorded over 1,000 new infections on Saturday, the highest since February 20 when 1,437 infections were logged. Of these, Mumbai accounts for over 60 percent of cases in the state as the city logged 889 infections yesterday.

As per the health ministry, India conducted 4,13,699 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours. The country has so far conducted 85.26 crore total tests so far, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data. The country has administered more than 194.09 (1,94,09,46,157) vaccine doses so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive. This has been achieved through 2,47,42,189 sessions.

India has also administered 3,65,91,994 precaution doses to all the beneficiaries so far. COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years began on March 16, 2022. So far, more than 3.44 crore (3,44,23,443) adolescents have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The ministry also informed that more than 193.53 crores (1,93,53,58,865) vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far, while over 14.81 crores (14,81,06,650) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with them to be administered. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space station

NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space sta...

 United States
2
This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

 Global
3
Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous asteroids

Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous aste...

 United States
4
Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS

Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS

Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022