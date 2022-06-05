Karnataka reports 301 new COVID-19 infections, one death

Karnataka on Sunday reported 301 fresh COVID-19 infections and one fatality, the State Health department said.

The 301 new cases took the as against the 222 on Saturday took the overall virus tally in the state to 39,53,359 while one death pushed the toll to 40,066.

The infections include 291 in Bengaluru Urban district, three in Mysuru, and two in Dakshina Kannada.

There were zero infections and fatalities in 23 districts of the state.

The Health department said 146 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,10,837 till date. The number of active cases stood at 2,414.

The positivity rate for the day was 1.40 per cent and case fatality rate was 0.33 per cent.

As many as 21,413 tests were conducted, including 16,533 RT-PCR tests. The total number of tests done till date was 6.64 crore.

There were 6,426 inoculations done on Sunday, taking the total vaccination count to 10.93 crore so far, the health department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)