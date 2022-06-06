Left Menu

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal hospitalised with gastric-related problems; condition stable

Shiromani Akali Dal SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal was on Monday evening admitted to the PGIMER here after he complained of gastric-related problems, hospital sources said.The 94-year-old former Punjab chief minister has been admitted to the Advanced Cardiac Centre of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research PGIMER and was undergoing a medical examination, they said.He complained of some gastric-related problems and had one episode of vomiting, but his condition is stable, the sources said, adding that the SAD leader is being looked after by a team of doctors.Earlier this year, Badal had contracted COVID-19.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal was on Monday evening admitted to the PGIMER here after he complained of gastric-related problems, hospital sources said.

The 94-year-old former Punjab chief minister has been admitted to the Advanced Cardiac Centre of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and was undergoing a medical examination, they said.

He complained of some gastric-related problems and had one episode of vomiting, but his condition is stable, the sources said, adding that the SAD leader is being looked after by a team of doctors.

Earlier this year, Badal had contracted COVID-19. In February, he was taken to a private hospital in Mohali for a post-Covid health check-up. He had undergone a cardiac and pulmonary check-up too.

Prior to this, Badal was on January 24 discharged from a hospital in Ludhiana where he was admitted after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The SAD patriarch had earlier been advised by doctors to opt for bi-weekly or tri-weekly precautionary check-ups, especially after being tested for COVID-19.

Parkash Singh Badal is a five-time chief minister of Punjab.

