Major Chinese cities moved to further relax COVID-19 curbs in a bid to steadily return to normalcy after months of stringent lockdowns, while in the United States, airlines are ramping up efforts to get the international COVID-19 testing rule dropped. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Beijing reported no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 infection cases during the 15 hours to 3 p.m. local time (0700 GMT) on Monday, a disease control official said. EUROPE

* Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced a confidence vote after a growing number of lawmakers in his Conservative Party questioned his authority following a series of scandals, including a damning official report about COVID-19 lockdown-breaking parties at his official residence. * Poland hopes to get up to about $2.81 billion in COVID-19 recovery funds from the European Union this year, the finance minister told news agency ISBnews, after Brussels cleared the way for Warsaw to receive the money.

* Tourism is rebounding more quickly in Portugal than in some parts of Europe, but the number of foreign visitors this year is still expected to lag the 2019 pre-pandemic record, the country's hotel association AHP said. AMERICAS

* The U.S. Commerce Department will unveil a new strategy aimed at boosting international tourism hit hard by COVID-19 and government travel restrictions. * Uruguay President Luis Lacalle Pou said on Twitter that he tested positive for COVID-19 and will not attend the U.S.-hosted Summit of the Americas, and cancelled "all of his activities for the coming days."

* Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his new wife Janja tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and will remain isolated for the next few days, the leftist leader and front-runner for the October presidential election said on Twitter. AFRICA AND THE MIDDLE EAST

* The European Investment Bank (EIB) has committed 75 million euros ($80 million) to finance construction of a new facility in Senegal that will produce COVID-19 and other vaccines for use across Africa. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* New data presented at the annual American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting in Chicago suggests that blood cancer patients have strong T-cell responses to COVID vaccines despite a significantly weaker antibody response to the shots than patients with solid tumors. * Pfizer Inc said it would spend $120 million to expand manufacturing of its COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid at its Michigan plant, as demand ramps up.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Shanghai stocks rose on Monday to close at two-month highs, as both Beijing and Shanghai have been returning to normal life from the biggest COVID-19 outbreak in two years.

* Mexico's measure of spending on machinery, equipment and new construction rose above pre-pandemic levels for the first time in March, figures from the national statistics agency showed. * China's services activity contracted for a third straight month in May, pointing to a slow recovery ahead despite the easing of some COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai and neighbouring cities, a private business survey showed.

(Compiled by Dina Kartit, Shailesh Kuber and Uttaresh.V; Edited by Sriraj Kalluvila, Shounak Dasgupta and Bill Berkrot)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)