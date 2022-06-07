China reports 209 new COVID cases on June 6 vs 171 day earlier

Mainland China reported 209 new coronavirus cases on June 6, of which 57 were symptomatic and 152 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday. That compares with 171 new cases a day earlier - 31 symptomatic and 140 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, keeping the nation's fatalities unchanged at 5,226. As of June 6, mainland China had confirmed 224,398 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported two new local asymptomatic cases versus one asymptomatic case the previous day, according to the local government. There were no new symptomatic cases in Beijing on June 6 but five a day earlier. Shanghai reported three new local symptomatic cases, compared with four a day earlier, and seven new local asymptomatic cases versus four the previous day, local government data showed.

