Bengal logs 95 more COVID-19 cases, tally mounts to 20,19,927

West Bengal on Thursday reported 95 fresh COVID-19 cases, 10 more than the previous day, raising the tally to 20,19,927, the health department said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-06-2022 00:44 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 00:44 IST
West Bengal on Thursday reported 95 fresh COVID-19 cases, 10 more than the previous day, raising the tally to 20,19,927, the health department said. The death toll, however, remained at 21,205, it said. The state now has 517 active cases, while 19,98,205 people have recovered from the disease thus far, including 47 in the last 24 hours. Bengal has seen a rise in Covid cases in the past few weeks, with experts attributing the spike to non-adherence of safety protocols like wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing.

''This was about to happen because of the negligent attitude of people, who have forgotten the basic Covid protocols,'' a senior doctor said.

The state tested 7,663 samples since Wednesday, the department added.

