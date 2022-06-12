Left Menu

China reports 275 new COVID cases for June 11 vs 210 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 275 new coronavirus cases for June 11, of which 134 were symptomatic and 141 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday. As of Saturday, mainland China had confirmed 224,781 cases with symptoms.

Reuters | Shenzhen | Updated: 12-06-2022 07:16 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 07:16 IST
China reports 275 new COVID cases for June 11 vs 210 a day earlier
  • Country:
  • China

Mainland China reported 275 new coronavirus cases for June 11, of which 134 were symptomatic and 141 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday. That was up from 210 new cases a day earlier - 79 symptomatic and 131 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, leaving the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Saturday, mainland China had confirmed 224,781 cases with symptoms. China's capital Beijing reported 34 new local symptomatic cases, compared with 36 a day earlier, and 31 new local asymptomatic cases versus 25 the previous day, according to the local government.

Shanghai reported 10 new local symptomatic cases, compared with seven a day earlier, and 19 new local asymptomatic cases versus nine the previous day, local government data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about these powerful astronomical phenomena

Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about the...

 Global
2
INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

 Canada
3
Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai begins mass testing; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant linked to baby brain development issues and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022