Left Menu

Parkash Singh Badal admitted to Mohali hospital with gastritis complaint, condition improving

Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal has been admitted to a hospital in Mohali following a complaint of gastritis and bronchial asthma but his condition was improving, according to a health update on Sunday evening.The five-time chief minister of Punjab was taken to the Fortis hospital in Mohali on Saturday night.The 94-year-old was admitted to the hospital with a complaint of gastritis and bronchial asthma, the SAD said in a statement quoting a health update from the hospital.Appropriate treatment was provided.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-06-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 20:41 IST
Parkash Singh Badal admitted to Mohali hospital with gastritis complaint, condition improving
  • Country:
  • India

Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal has been admitted to a hospital in Mohali following a complaint of gastritis and bronchial asthma but his condition was improving, according to a health update on Sunday evening.

The five-time chief minister of Punjab was taken to the Fortis hospital in Mohali on Saturday night.

The 94-year-old was admitted to the hospital ''with a complaint of gastritis and bronchial asthma'', the SAD said in a statement quoting a health update from the hospital.

Appropriate treatment was provided. His condition is improving and all his parameters are normal, according to the health update.

On June 6, Badal was admitted to the PGIMER here after he complained of gastric-related problems. He was discharged the next day.

In February, he was taken to a private hospital in Mohali for a post-Covid health check-up during which he had undergone cardiac and pulmonary check-ups too.

Badal was on January 24 discharged from a hospital in Ludhiana where he was admitted after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The SAD patriarch had earlier been advised by doctors to opt for bi-weekly or tri-weekly precautionary check-ups, especially after contracting COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant linked to baby brain development issues and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes m...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai begins mass testing; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai...

 Global
3
Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about these powerful astronomical phenomena

Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about the...

 Global
4
INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022