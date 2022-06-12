Chhattisgarh sees 20 COVID-19 cases; no death

Chhattisgarh on Sunday recorded 20 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 11,52,636, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,035, an official said.

The fresh cases included eight from Raipur, followed by four each in Bilaspur and Surguja among other districts at the positivity rate of 1.90, while no new case was reported in 22 districts, he said.

The total number of recoveries reached 11,38,465 after seven people completed their home isolation, leaving the state with an active tally of 136, the official said.

With 1,051 samples examined during the day, the overall number of tests went up to 1,77,71,887 in Chhattisgarh, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,636, new cases 20, death toll 14,035, recovered 11,38,465, active cases 136, today tests 1,051, total tests 1,77,71,887.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)