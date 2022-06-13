Left Menu

Bengal's reports 113 Covid cases on Monday

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-06-2022 22:54 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 22:53 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Kolkata, Jun 13 (PTI)West Bengal reported 113 new cases of Covid-19 contagion on Monday as the positivity rate jumped to 2.45 per cent from Sunday's 1.60 per cent, a state health bulletin said.

There were 55 recoveries reported in the state in the last 24 hours. So far, 19,98,415 people have recovered from the disease since the outbreak of the pandemic. Accordingly, the number of active cases rose to 788 from Sunday's 731.

Bengal, in the last 24 hours, tested 4,603 samples, the health bulletin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

