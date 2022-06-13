Bengal's reports 113 Covid cases on Monday

Kolkata, Jun 13 (PTI)West Bengal reported 113 new cases of Covid-19 contagion on Monday as the positivity rate jumped to 2.45 per cent from Sunday's 1.60 per cent, a state health bulletin said.

There were 55 recoveries reported in the state in the last 24 hours. So far, 19,98,415 people have recovered from the disease since the outbreak of the pandemic. Accordingly, the number of active cases rose to 788 from Sunday's 731.

Bengal, in the last 24 hours, tested 4,603 samples, the health bulletin said.

