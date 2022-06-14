Beijing city must race against time to block bar-linked COVID outbreak, official says
The Chinese capital Beijing must race against time to block the spread of a COVID-19 outbreak linked to a local bar, Beijing government spokesperson Xu Hejian said on Tuesday.
A total of 287 COVID cases had been reported in the bar cluster, health official Liu Xiaofeng said at a news briefing.
The city reported 30 new local COVID infections on Tuesday as of 3 p.m. local time (0700 GMT), Liu said.
