COVID-19: Ladakh reports three fresh cases

With three fresh cases, Ladakh's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 28,291, officials said on Tuesday.

All the fresh cases were detected in Leh, they added.

The death toll due to the viral disease remained unchanged at 228 -- 168 in Leh and 60 in Kargil.

There are seven active Covid cases in the Union Territory.

A total of 28,041 patients have so far recovered from the viral disease in Ladakh, the officials said.

