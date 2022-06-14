Moderna COVID vaccine may pose higher heart inflammation risk - U.S. CDC
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine may pose a higher risk of heart inflammation than Pfizer-BioNTech's in shot some age groups, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday.
The agency, however, said that the findings on myocarditis and pericarditis, types of heart inflammation linked with both the mRNA shots, were not consistent across all of the U.S. vaccine safety monitoring systems.
