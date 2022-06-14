Left Menu

COVID-19: Delhi records over 1100 cases in a day

Delhi's single-day COVID-19 infections breached the one thousand mark on Tuesday, with a positivity rate of 6.50 percent and two fatalities, according to data shared by the health department here. The national capital logged 1,118 cases. It was on May 10 that the national capital had last recorded more than one thousand cases 1,118, with a positivity rate of 4.38 percent and one death.

Updated: 14-06-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 17:50 IST
Delhi's single-day COVID-19 infections breached the one thousand mark on Tuesday, with a positivity rate of 6.50 percent and two fatalities, according to data shared by the health department here.

The national capital logged 1,118 cases. It was on May 10 that the national capital had last recorded more than one thousand cases (1,118), with a positivity rate of 4.38 percent and one death. This is the fifth consecutive day that Delhi has recorded over 600 cases in a day.

With the new cases reported on Tuesday, Delhi's tally of COVID-19 cases increased to 19,14,530 and the death toll stands at 26,223, the department said in its latest bulletin.

Delhi on Monday reported 614 new COVID-19 cases and zero death due to the disease, while the positivity rate stood at 7.06 percent.

The city had on Sunday reported 735 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths due to the disease, while the positivity rate was at 4.35 percent. It had on Saturday reported 795 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.11 percent and zero death.

