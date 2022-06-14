TN clocks 332 new coronavirus cases

Left Menu

Daily COVID-19 cases breached the 300 mark in Tamil Nadu with 332 people, including a returnee from Maharashtra, testing positive to the disease on Tuesday, aggregating to 34,57,969.However, the toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with zero fatalities, the health department said.As many as 153 people have recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 34,18,312 leaving 1,632 active infections.Chennai and neighbouring Chengalpet accounted for the majority of new cases at 171 and 66, respectively, while the remaining was spread across 21 of the total 38 districts in the state.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-06-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 22:57 IST
Daily COVID-19 cases breached the 300 mark in Tamil Nadu with 332 people, including a returnee from Maharashtra, testing positive to the disease on Tuesday, aggregating to 34,57,969.

However, the toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with zero fatalities, the health department said.

As many as 153 people have recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 34,18,312 leaving 1,632 active infections.

Chennai and neighbouring Chengalpet accounted for the majority of new cases at 171 and 66, respectively, while the remaining was spread across 21 of the total 38 districts in the state. Among districts, the state capital leads with 861 active infections and overall 7,53,822 coronavirus cases. Along with Chennai, Chengalpet has active infections in triple digits at 297.

A total of 11,081 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests conducted so far to 6.68 crore, the bulletin added.

