Five new Covid cases in Ladakh

PTI | Leh | Updated: 15-06-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 19:15 IST
Ladakh has reported five fresh coronavirus cases, raising the infection tally to 28,296, officials said on Wednesday.

The new cases were detected in Leh, they said.

On the bright side, two more patients recovered from the infection, the officials said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 228 -- 168 deaths from Leh and 60 from Kargil.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ladakh has climbed to 22 -- 20 in Leh district and two in Kargil district.

So far, 28,043 patients have recovered from coronavirus in Ladakh, the officials said.

While a total of 201 sample reports were tested in Ladakh, 169 sample reports in Leh and 27 sample reports in Kargil were found to be negative.

