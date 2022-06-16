North Korea reported an outbreak of an unidentified intestinal epidemic in a farming region on Thursday, putting further strain on the isolated country as it battles chronic food shortages and an unprecedented wave of COVID-19 infections. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* India recorded 12,213 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday, its highest such tally in nearly four months. * Mainland China reported 175 new coronavirus cases for June 15, of which 64 were symptomatic and 111 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

* Shanghai will require all of its 16 districts to organize mass COVID-19 testing for residents every weekend until the end of July, a city official said on Wednesday. EUROPE

* French drugmaker Valneva said on Wednesday it reached a settlement agreement with the British government linked to the termination of the supply agreement for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate VLA2001. * Moderna plans to invest around 500 million euros ($520.60 million) in a new laboratory in Spain to boost its production of vaccines, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday.

AMERICAS * Dr. Anthony Fauci, a public health official who became the face of U.S. government efforts to contain the pandemic, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the National Institutes of Health said in a statement.

* COVID-19 cases in the Americas jumped 11% last week from the previous one, with 1.2 million new cases and 4,069 new deaths, the Pan American Health Organization said at a news conference on Wednesday. AFRICA & MIDDLE EAST

* Saudi Arabia announced the lifting of measures taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the state news agency reported, citing an official in the interior ministry. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Advisers to the U.S Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday unanimously recommended the agency authorize COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech for millions of the youngest American children. * The European Medicines Agency on Wednesday launched a rolling review of a variant-adapted COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, as cases of new sub-variants of the coronavirus's Omicron lineage are on the rise.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * The World Trade Organization negotiations on food, fisheries, and vaccines stretched into the early hours on Thursday amid growing doubts that tough bargaining could deliver deals in the face of Indian intransigence.

