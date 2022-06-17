Nagaland well prepared to deal with any rise in COVID count: Official

The Nagaland government is monitoring the COVID-19 situation with the number of fresh cases maintaining a rising trend in several parts of the country, an official said on Thursday.

The state is well prepared to deal with any sudden rise in the infection count, Health and Family Welfare department's Principal Director Dr K Vikato Kinimi told reporters. The department is closely monitoring the situation in states such as Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi, Karnataka, Haryana, West Bengal and neighbouring Assam, where there has been a ''recent spike'', he said. As per available data, the rise in cases has not been reflected in the increase in admissions to hospitals, he said.

Kinimi urged people to follow COVID guidelines and take all necessary precautions, including wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining distance.

In Nagaland, two fresh COVID infections were detected in Dimapur on Wednesday, raising the tally to 35,502.

The state now has only three active patients, Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme Dr Nyanthung Kikon said. Altogether, 33,247 people have recovered from the disease in the state, while 761 have died and 1,490 migrated to other parts of the country, he said.

Nagaland has so far tested 4,74,318 samples for the infection.

Altogether 18,26,316 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Nagaland till Wednesday, State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr.

Currently, the state has fully vaccinated 54 per cent of its people above 18 years of age, while 49 per cent of children in the 15 to 17 years of age group have been inoculated and the vaccination of those between 12 and 14 years is less at 23 per cent.

