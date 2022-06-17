Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 17:00 IST
The Centre asks states to implement hemodialysis programme in all districts
To expand the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme's coverage, the Centre on Friday asked states to implement the haemodialysis program in all districts and also promote peritoneal dialysis which is less restrictive for patients and has less technical demand.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, chairing a meeting through video conference with all states and Union Territories, advised extensive use of the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme (PM-NDP) portal to record details of all beneficiaries availing free dialysis services under the program.

At the meeting, the progress under the National Health Mission (NHM), Emergency COVID Response Package (ECRP)-II, Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), and 15th Finance Commission grants was also reviewed, and the health ministry said in a statement.

It also discussed ways to expand the National Dialysis Programme across the country.

To prevent duplication and ensure transparency, efficiency, and interoperability under PMNDP, states were asked to ensure registration using a 14-digit unique ABHA ID.

Highlighting the government's various initiatives to ensure affordable, accessible and equitable public healthcare services, states and Union Territories were informed about the status of the programs and disbursal of funds under NHM, various projects under the ECRP-II package and PM-ABHIM.

The Union health secretary highlighted that for ensuring the implementation of programs and initiatives, allocated government resources under the National Health Mission (NHM) must be used efficiently and quickly.

He urged the states to provide necessary documents and certificates for fund utilization and ensure a refund of the unused amount, the statement said.

To develop the capacities of health systems and institutions at all levels and to prepare health systems that respond effectively to the current and future pandemics or disasters, Rs 64,180 crore has been allocated under PM-ABHIM for fiscals 2021-22 to 2025-26.

Highlighting the need to expedite the utilization of funds released under the ECRP-II package, states were informed that 100 percent central share amount has been released to states.

While informing states about their expenditure status under ECRP-II, asked to complete mapping of approvals on the NHM-PMS portal and review this status periodically.

