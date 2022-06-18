Left Menu

COVID vaccine rollout for U.S. tots close after CDC panel endorsement

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 23:03 IST
A panel of advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday voted to recommend COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as six months, making it likely a nationwide rollout can start next week.

The 12-0 vote in favor of the move needs to be signed off by CDC Director Rochelle Walensky for the U.S. government to start rolling out the vaccines for children aged 5 and under.

