Himachal Pradesh reports 8 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Eight persons tested positive for Coronavirus infection in Himachal Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the Department of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. As per the media bulletin, a total of eight persons have been recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the city to 2,81,115.

With 163 active covid cases in the state, Himachal Pradesh reported zero deaths due to covid-19 infection in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, India on Sunday reported 12,899 fresh COVID-19 cases and 15 fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)