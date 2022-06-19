Himachal Pradesh reports 8 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
Eight persons tested positive for Coronavirus infection in Himachal Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the Department of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.
- Country:
- India
Eight persons tested positive for Coronavirus infection in Himachal Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the Department of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. As per the media bulletin, a total of eight persons have been recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the city to 2,81,115.
With 163 active covid cases in the state, Himachal Pradesh reported zero deaths due to covid-19 infection in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, India on Sunday reported 12,899 fresh COVID-19 cases and 15 fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indian, Kazakh Army personnel summit mountain peaks in Kazakhstan
Govt of India gives top priority to ensuring economic, social welfare of border population
'Samrat Prithviraj' looks at history from Indian point of view: RSS chief after watching it
Amit Shah to inaugurate Khelo India Youth Games today
Remembering an Indian Buddhist master who helped reform religion in Tibet