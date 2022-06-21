Left Menu

Law change for allowing COVID-19 boosters without prescription passed

Health Minister Andrew Little said the changes made to the Medicines Act were a more enduring way to manage the administration of vaccine boosters from now on.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 21-06-2022 13:12 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 13:11 IST
Law change for allowing COVID-19 boosters without prescription passed
Health Minister Andrew Little said the changes made to the Medicines Act were a more enduring way to manage the administration of vaccine boosters from now on. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

A law change passed today streamlines the process for allowing COVID-19 boosters to be given without requiring a prescription.

Health Minister Andrew Little said the changes made to the Medicines Act were a more enduring way to manage the administration of vaccine boosters from now on.

"The Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Vaccine Technical Advisory Group recommended that people who are at high risk of getting very sick from a COVID-19 infection should have a second booster six months after the first," Andrew Little said.

"The changes we have made today mean that the Director-General of Health now has the ability to make boosters available to those who need them, meaning people don't need an individual prescription to get one."

The Director-General of Health will next confirm who will be eligible to receive a second booster. That announcement is expected to happen later this week."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
2
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global
4
China says it tested missile-interception system

China says it tested missile-interception system

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022