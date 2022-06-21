Left Menu

Singapore confirms one imported case of monkeypox

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 21-06-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 20:46 IST
Singapore confirms one imported case of monkeypox
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore has confirmed an imported case of monkeypox, the health ministry said late on Tuesday, the first monkeypox case detected in the city-state in three years.

The patient, who tested positive on June 20, is a 42-year-old British man who works as a flight attendant and had flew in and out of Singapore around mid-June, the health ministry said in a statement.

His condition is stable and he is currently in a ward at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases in Singapore, the ministry said. Thirteen close contacts have been identified as of Tuesday, and all will be placed on quarantine for 21 days since their last contact with the man, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
2
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022