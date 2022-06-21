Singapore confirms one imported case of monkeypox

Singapore has confirmed an imported case of monkeypox, the health ministry said late on Tuesday, the first monkeypox case detected in the city-state in three years.

The patient, who tested positive on June 20, is a 42-year-old British man who works as a flight attendant and had flew in and out of Singapore around mid-June, the health ministry said in a statement.

His condition is stable and he is currently in a ward at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases in Singapore, the ministry said. Thirteen close contacts have been identified as of Tuesday, and all will be placed on quarantine for 21 days since their last contact with the man, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)