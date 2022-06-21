COVID-19: Delhi records 1,383 fresh cases, one more death

Delhi reported 1,383 fresh COVID-19 cases and one more death due to the viral disease in a span of 24 hours, while the positivity rate was recorded at 7.22 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department on Tuesday.

The fresh cases were detected through a total of 19,165 Covid tests conducted on Monday.

Delhi's Covid case tally has gone up to 19,24,532, while the death toll due to the disease has climbed to 26,239, the department said in its latest bulletin.

On Monday, Delhi had logged 1,060 new Covid cases and six deaths, the highest in over four months, while the positivity rate had risen to 10.09 per cent. This was the highest case positivity rate recorded in the national capital since January 24, when 11.8 per cent of the people tested had turned out to be Covid positive.

Also, the single-day death toll of six was the highest since February 13, when 12 people had succumbed to the virus.

On Sunday, the city had logged 1,530 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 8.41 per cent and three deaths. The day before, it had reported 1,534 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 7.71 per cent and three deaths.

The city had recorded 1,797 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest in over four months, and one fatality on Friday, while the positivity rate was recorded at 8.18 per cent.

Friday's figures were the highest since February 4, when the national capital had logged 2,272 cases and 20 deaths with a positivity rate of 3.85 per cent.

Delhi had recorded 1,323 new Covid cases and two deaths on Thursday, while the positivity rate was 6.69 per cent.

Despite the rise in the positivity rate, the city government has not implemented the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) devised by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) since hospital admissions are low.

The GRAP came into force in August last year, stipulating measures to be taken by the government in accordance with the positivity rate and bed occupancy for the locking and unlocking of various activities.

Of the 9,491 beds in the city hospitals, only 264 are occupied, up from 241 on Monday, while all the beds at the Covid care centres and the Covid health centres are lying vacant.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi has gone up to 5,595 from 5,375 on Monday, according to the bulletin.

As many as 3,964 patients are under home isolation, down from 4,095 on Monday, while there are 272 Covid containment zones in the capital, up from 265 the previous day.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

Experts have said people lowering their guard and travelling during the vacation season are the main reasons behind the latest upward trend in the number of coronavirus cases in Delhi.

