U.S. President Joe Biden called for more funds to plan for the next pandemic, at a time when the country began distributing COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as six months amid doubts about the availability of shots in the immediate future. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* The Tokyo 2020 Olympics, held in 2021 after being postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, cost 1.42 trillion yen ($10.4 billion), nearly double the figure quoted in the city's bid for the Games, according to a final budget report. EUROPE

* German hotels are still limping towards recovery after the pandemic, and lawmakers need to prepare now to be ready for the coming winter, the head of the DEHOGA hospitality body said. AMERICAS

* President Joe Biden said the United States has enough COVID-19 funding to get through at least this year but it needs more money to plan for the next pandemic. * The United States has begun distributing COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as six months around the country, and availability of the shots will improve in the coming days, according to White House COVID-19 response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha.

* People in socially and economically disadvantaged regions are about half as likely to receive an oral antiviral COVID-19 pill than residents of wealthier zip codes, according to a U.S. government study. * U.S. biotech firm Moderna will build a new research and manufacturing center in Britain to develop vaccines against new COVID-19 variants and other illnesses, the government said.

AFRICA & MIDDLE EAST * The International Monetary Fund wants to start talks with Ethiopia for a funding program as soon as conditions permit, the fund said, as COVID-19 and an armed conflict in Tigray, which has now subsided, have throttled the country's growth in the past two years.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * A small Chinese study detailed in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal showed neutralizing antibodies against some Omicron sub-variants were largely undetectable after two doses of a Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, with a booster shot only partly restoring them.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * China's electricity generation experienced rare declines in April and May compared with the same months a year earlier, as lockdowns were imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus curbed consumption.

