Kerala reports increase in COVID-19 infections with 4,224 fresh cases

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 22-06-2022 11:41 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 11:39 IST
COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Kerala with the state on Tuesday reporting 4,224 fresh infections which took the total caseload till June 21 to 66,08,717.

The last time the state recorded over 4,000 fresh infections in a day was in February.

On June 21, the state also recorded 20 deaths due to COVID-19 taking the total casualties in Kerala, till then, to 69,917, according to data provided on the Government of Kerala dashboard.

The number of active cases in the state has also increased to 24,333 by June 21.

The number of recoveries from the disease on Tuesday was 2,464, according to the dashboard data.

Kerala on Monday had recorded 2,609 fresh COVID-19 infections, a slight dip from the over 3,000 cases it was reporting last week.

From June 14 to 18, the state had been reporting more than 3,000 cases daily.

