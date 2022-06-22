Left Menu

UP set to vaccinate 100% of eligible population against COVID

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-06-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 21:50 IST
UP set to vaccinate 100% of eligible population against COVID
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh will soon have 100 per cent of its population fully vaccinated against COVID-19, officials claimed here on Wednesday.

The state has provided vaccine cover to nearly 99 per cent of its people in every category - health workers, frontline workers, senior citizens, adults, children in the age group 15-17, and children in the age group 12-14 --, an official statement by the Chief Minister’s PR team claimed.

It also claimed that states with comparatively lesser populations such as Maharashtra have been unable to achieve this target yet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022