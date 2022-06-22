UP set to vaccinate 100% of eligible population against COVID

Uttar Pradesh will soon have 100 per cent of its population fully vaccinated against COVID-19, officials claimed here on Wednesday.

The state has provided vaccine cover to nearly 99 per cent of its people in every category - health workers, frontline workers, senior citizens, adults, children in the age group 15-17, and children in the age group 12-14 --, an official statement by the Chief Minister’s PR team claimed.

It also claimed that states with comparatively lesser populations such as Maharashtra have been unable to achieve this target yet.

