Puducherry adds 18 new cases to its COVID-19 tally

Puducherry posted 18 fresh cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, pushing up the overall tally to 1,66,125.

The new cases were identified during examination of 1,571 samples.

The total active cases were 142. While two of the 142 patients were undergoing treatment in hospitals the remaining 140 patients were in home quarantine, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release.

He said 26 patients recovered during last twenty-four hours and the overall recoveries were 1,64,021.

No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam and fatality remained at 1,962.

The test positivity rate was 1.15 percent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 percent and 98.73 percent respectively.

The Health Department has examined so far 22,77,723 samples and found 19,22,325 out of them to be negative.

The department has administered so far 17,32,586 doses which comprised 9,70,366 first doses, 7,33,243 second doses and 28,977 booster doses.

