Puducherry adds 18 new cases to its COVID-19 tally
- Country:
- India
Puducherry posted 18 fresh cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, pushing up the overall tally to 1,66,125.
The new cases were identified during examination of 1,571 samples.
The total active cases were 142. While two of the 142 patients were undergoing treatment in hospitals the remaining 140 patients were in home quarantine, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release.
He said 26 patients recovered during last twenty-four hours and the overall recoveries were 1,64,021.
No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam and fatality remained at 1,962.
The test positivity rate was 1.15 percent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 percent and 98.73 percent respectively.
The Health Department has examined so far 22,77,723 samples and found 19,22,325 out of them to be negative.
The department has administered so far 17,32,586 doses which comprised 9,70,366 first doses, 7,33,243 second doses and 28,977 booster doses.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karaikal
- Puducherry
- Mahe
- Yanam
- The Health Department
- Health G Sriramulu
ALSO READ
Puducherry electricity dept staff begin relay fast against privatisation plan
NIA raids 9 places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry in Mayiladuthurai ICAMA Sadiq case
'Happy Father's Day to two of the best,' Soni Razdan extends wishes for her dad and Mahesh Bhatt
Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey presides over Yoga Day celebrations in Puri
Thunderstorms with moderate rainfall likely in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry during next 5 days