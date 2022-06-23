Left Menu

Bengali director Tarun Majumdar 'very critical': Doctors

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-06-2022 13:11 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 13:03 IST
Bengali director Tarun Majumdar 'very critical': Doctors
Tarun Majumdar Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The health condition of renowned Bengali filmmaker Tarun Majumdar has become ''very critical'', authorities of a Kolkata-based hospital where he is undergoing treatment said on Thursday.

The 92-year-old Padma Shri awardee, who is undergoing treatment at state-run SSKM Hospital for almost a week for kidney and heart-related ailments, has been deteriorating.

A team of doctors is closely monitoring his condition, which has deteriorated to ''very critical'' since Wednesday night. Majumdar, who received Padma Shri in 1990, has five Filmfare awards to his credit.

He has directed blockbusters such as Balika Badhu (1976), Kuheli (1971), Shriman Prithviraj (1972), and Dadar Kirti (1980).

His other notable works include Smriti Tuku Thak (1960), Palatak (1963), and Ganadevata (1978).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
3
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Korea reports first suspected monkeypox cases, tests underway and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Kor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022