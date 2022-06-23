Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Health officials asked to remain alert, intensify vaccination amid rise in COVID-19 cases

In light of the rise in cases of COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh, chief secretary Amitabh Jain on Thursday directed officials of the health department to remain alert and intensify the administration of booster doses of the vaccine.The daily count of infections in the state crossed the 100-mark after a gap of over three months on Wednesday.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 23-06-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 15:34 IST
Chhattisgarh: Health officials asked to remain alert, intensify vaccination amid rise in COVID-19 cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In light of the rise in cases of COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh, chief secretary Amitabh Jain on Thursday directed officials of the health department to remain alert and intensify the administration of booster doses of the vaccine.

The daily count of infections in the state crossed the 100-mark after a gap of over three months on Wednesday. The state had last recorded over 100 cases in a day on March 4. As per a statement issued by the state government, the chief secretary has ordered health officials to remain alert and instructed them to intensify the administration of booster doses of vaccines.

Jain has also urged people to continue to follow the coronavirus preventive protocol, it added.

Chhattisgarh on Wednesday recorded 131 fresh cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 11,53,356, which includes 14,035 fatalities.

There are currently 585 active cases in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
3
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan
4
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022