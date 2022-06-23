Chhattisgarh: Health officials asked to remain alert, intensify vaccination amid rise in COVID-19 cases

In light of the rise in cases of COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh, chief secretary Amitabh Jain on Thursday directed officials of the health department to remain alert and intensify the administration of booster doses of the vaccine.

The daily count of infections in the state crossed the 100-mark after a gap of over three months on Wednesday. The state had last recorded over 100 cases in a day on March 4. As per a statement issued by the state government, the chief secretary has ordered health officials to remain alert and instructed them to intensify the administration of booster doses of vaccines.

Jain has also urged people to continue to follow the coronavirus preventive protocol, it added.

Chhattisgarh on Wednesday recorded 131 fresh cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 11,53,356, which includes 14,035 fatalities.

There are currently 585 active cases in the state.

