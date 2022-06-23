Left Menu

Bulgaria reports first monkeypox cases

Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 23-06-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 20:19 IST
Bulgaria's health ministry reported the country's first confirmed cases of monkeypox virus on Thursday, saying the cases included two men who were in stable condition in Sofia hospitals. The health ministry said the men had travelled to Spain and Britain in the past two weeks but it was not aware of any contact they had had with infected people.

Monkeypox is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms and skin lesions. It is endemic in parts of Africa.

