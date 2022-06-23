28 injured as pickup vehicle falls into gorge in Shimla

A pickup vehicle fell into a gorge in Shimla district on Thursday, injuring 28 people, a senior Himachal Pradesh disaster management official said. Nine of them are reported to be critical in a critical condition. They have been referred to Indira Gandhi Medical College & Hospital he said. The pickup vehicle fell into the gorge at Bugaro Nullah near Theog, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)