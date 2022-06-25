Sikkim reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

Sikkim reported two new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 39,205, a health department bulletin said on Saturday.

East Sikkim district reported both cases.

The Himalayan state currently has 15 active COVID-19 cases, while 37,986 persons have recovered from coronavirus and 751 others have migrated to other states.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 453.

Sikkim tested 112 samples in the last 24 hours taking the total number of tests done so far to 3,41,249.

