PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 25-06-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 20:33 IST
Sikkim reports 2 new COVID-19 cases
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim reported two new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 39,205, a health department bulletin said on Saturday.

East Sikkim district reported both cases.

The Himalayan state currently has 15 active COVID-19 cases, while 37,986 persons have recovered from coronavirus and 751 others have migrated to other states.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 453.

Sikkim tested 112 samples in the last 24 hours taking the total number of tests done so far to 3,41,249.

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

