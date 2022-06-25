Left Menu

Covid: 63 new cases, one more death in Himachal Pradesh

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 25-06-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 21:30 IST
Himachal Pradesh recorded 63 new Covid cases on Saturday that pushed the infection tally to 2,85,705, while one more fatality took the death toll to 4,122, an official here said. A 33-year-old man died due to Covid-related illness in the state's Chamba district, the official said, adding the number of active cases stands at 292.

Twenty-nine patients recovered from the infection, taking the overall recoveries to 2,81,272 ,the official added. PTI DJI TDS TDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

