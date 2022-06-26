Nagaland reports one new COVID-19 case

Nagaland on Sunday reported one fresh COVID-19 case, taking the tally to 35,506, a health department official said.

The new case was detected in Mokokchung district, he said.

Nagaland now has three active COVID-19 cases while 33,250 people have so far recovered from the disease, and 1,492 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 93.65 per cent.

The coronavirus death toll remained at 761 as no fresh deaths were reported.

The state has so far tested a total of 4,74,619 samples for COVID-19 Over 18,34,461 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state.

