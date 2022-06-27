Left Menu

Puri prepares for Ratha Jatra amid fresh COVID alarm

Wearing masks was made mandatory for devotees coming to see the annual Ratha Jatra festival in Puri on July 1 amid rising COVID-19 cases in Odisha, a senior official said on Monday.Around 10 lakh people are expected to gather for the festival in the temple town from across the country, and some foreign nations, Director of Health Service Bijay Mohapatra said.The festival of Lord Jagannath this time will see the participation of devotees after two years.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-06-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 15:13 IST
Puri prepares for Ratha Jatra amid fresh COVID alarm
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Wearing masks was made mandatory for devotees coming to see the annual Ratha Jatra festival in Puri on July 1 amid rising COVID-19 cases in Odisha, a senior official said on Monday.

Around 10 lakh people are expected to gather for the festival in the temple town from across the country, and some foreign nations, Director of Health Service Bijay Mohapatra said.

The festival of Lord Jagannath this time will see the participation of devotees after two years. In 2020 and 2021, only servitors took part in rituals due to the pandemic.

''We are expecting a large congregation during the festival this year. Mask is mandatory in Puri during the festival. Health camps will be set up at the railway station, bus stand, and Grand Road (Bada Danda),'' Mohapatra said.

Asking people with symptoms to avoid visiting the town, he said caution should be maintained to check the spread of the virus.

The state government has set up Covid Care Centres in Puri and arranged for oxygen and ICU beds to meet any eventuality, officials said.

Odisha registered 69 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the tally to 12,89,328.

There are 456 active cases in the state at present. In the last 24 hours, two coronavirus cases were found in Puri.

So far, 12,79,693 patients have recovered.

''We will soon increase testing to track infected people,'' Mohapatra said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets published in Journal of Japanese botany

Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets publish...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global
3
Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

 India
4
World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights - Norway PM; UK's Boris Johnson: cost of Russian victory in Ukraine is too high and more

World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022