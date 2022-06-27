China's Clover says its COVID booster shot candidate lifts antibody against Omicron
Antibody-based readings differ from a vaccine's efficacy, a rate that reflects how well it could lower the risk of COVID disease or death. Data from a large clinical trial conducted before the spread of Omicron showed SCB-2019 was 67% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 of any degree of severity and 79% against the Delta variant.
China's Clover Biopharmaceuticals said on Monday a booster shot of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate significantly increased antibody response against the Omicron coronavirus variant from levels seen after two primary shots. The third dose of its vaccine candidate SCB-2019 resulted in a 19-fold increase in neutralizing antibody levels against the Omicron BA.2 subvariant from pre-booster levels, Clover said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
The booster shot also elicited a 12-fold rise in the neutralizing antibody level against the BA.1 subvariant, the company said, citing preliminary analysis without providing detailed readings. The results came from a cohort of participants, who had no natural infection of the coronavirus and showed waning antibodies before the booster, in a clinical trial that enrolled 3,755 participants in Brazil, the Philippines, and Columbia, Clover said.
SCB-2019, which is backed by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation (CEPI), has yet to be approved for commercial use. Antibody-based readings differ from a vaccine's efficacy, a rate that reflects how well it could lower the risk of COVID disease or death.
Data from a large clinical trial conducted before the spread of Omicron showed SCB-2019 was 67% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 of any degree of severity and 79% against the Delta variant. Clover did not discuss cell-based responses elicited by the booster, another important part of the human immune system different from antibody-based responses.
Clover is also testing a separate candidate SCB-2020S in an early-stage trial and working on a bivalent vaccine candidate targeting variants of concern including Omicron.
