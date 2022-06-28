Sikkim reports eight new COVID-19 cases

Sikkim reported eight fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 39,218, a health department bulletin said on Tuesday.

East Sikkim district reported all eight new cases.

The Himalayan state now has 23 active COVID-19 cases, while 37,988 persons have recovered from the disease and 754 others have migrated to other states.

The COVID-19 death toll in Sikkim remained at 453 as no fresh fatality was reported during the period.

Sikkim tested 122 samples in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 3,41,541, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)