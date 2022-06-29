Maha: Thane logs 629 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 5,966

With the addition of 629 new cases of coronavirus, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 7,26,682, a health official said on Wednesday.

The latest infections reported on Tuesday have pushed the number of active cases to 5,966, he said.

The toll stood at 11,904 after one patient died of the infection, while the count of recoveries has risen to 7,07,984, the official added.

