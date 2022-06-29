Left Menu

Assam's COVID positivity rate rises to 7.65%

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-06-2022 22:44 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 22:43 IST
Assam's COVID positivity rate rises to 7.65%
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam reported 73 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with the positivity rate rising to 7.65 per cent, as per the National Health Mission (NHM).

The number of active cases increased to 395, while 40 patients recovered during the day, it said.

Kamrup (Metro) reported the highest number of cases at 57, followed by nine in Kamrup (Rural) and two in Goalpara.

The state has so far reported 7,24,788 cases. Of these, 7,16,405 patients have recovered.

A total of 6,639 COVID-19 patients have died in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch date

NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch...

 United States
4
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022