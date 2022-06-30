Odisha logs 155 fresh COVID-19 cases

Odisha on Thursday reported 155 new COVID-19 cases, including 16 children, pushing the tally to 12,89,757, the health department said.

The death toll remained at 9,126. On Wednesday, the state had registered 149 fresh coronavirus cases.

Odisha now has 729 active cases, while 12,79,849 people have recovered from the disease so far, it said. The positivity rate stood at 1.21 per cent, the department added.

