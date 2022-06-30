Left Menu

Odisha logs 155 fresh COVID-19 cases

Odisha on Thursday reported 155 new COVID-19 cases, including 16 children, pushing the tally to 12,89,757, the health department said. The death toll remained at 9,126. On Wednesday, the state had registered 149 fresh coronavirus cases. Odisha now has 729 active cases, while 12,79,849 people have recovered from the disease so far, it said. The positivity rate stood at 1.21 per cent, the department added.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-06-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 17:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Odisha on Thursday reported 155 new COVID-19 cases, including 16 children, pushing the tally to 12,89,757, the health department said.

The death toll remained at 9,126. On Wednesday, the state had registered 149 fresh coronavirus cases.

Odisha now has 729 active cases, while 12,79,849 people have recovered from the disease so far, it said. The positivity rate stood at 1.21 per cent, the department added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

