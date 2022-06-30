Left Menu

COVID-19: Delhi records 865 cases, zero fatality

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 20:52 IST
COVID-19: Delhi records 865 cases, zero fatality
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi recorded 865 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.45 per cent and zero fatality, according to data shared by the health department here on Thursday.

With the fresh infections, Delhi's case tally climbed to 19,34,874. The death toll stood at 26,261.

The city on Wednesday had logged 1,109 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.87 per cent and one fatality, according to the health department.

The fresh cases were detected out of 19,435 tests conducted the previous day.

On Tuesday, Delhi had recorded 874 fresh COVID-19 cases and four fatalities due to the infection, while the positivity rate was at 5.18 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022