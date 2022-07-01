NZ delivers new health system for better outcomes

The Government has today delivered a nationwide health system that will ensure better outcomes for all New Zealanders with the establishment of Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand, and Te Aka Whai Ora - the Māori Health Authority.

"Our health system had become complex and fragmented. 20 different district health boards meant the healthcare you got depended on where you lived. It was a postcode lottery and a true nationwide health service will change that," Health Minister Andrew Little said.

"Ultimately this is about improving access to healthcare on the basis of need for all New Zealanders, no matter who they are, their ethnicity or gender, or whether they're urban or rural.

"The launch of the new health system is the start of Pae Ora (healthy futures) and means we will have fewer people getting so sick they need to go to hospital. We will be able to better support our health workforce and take advantage of new technologies.

"Today is just the start. The next step is to develop the healthcare plan that will guide and determine service delivery across the country and the health charter for our health workforce.

"We're leading the change needed so kiwis have a health system we can be proud of today, and for generations to come," Andrew Little said.

"Today is another step in a remarkable journey towards a better future for Māori Health. I am proud of the work we have done as a government to establishment the Māori Health Authority, but today would not have been possible without the many Māori leaders who have navigated this waka for decades," Associate Health Minister (Māori) Peeni Henare said.

"It is now time for the Māori Health Authority to guide our waka, and to carve a new future direction for all Māori. Māori will work in partnership with Health NZ to deliver a future where we are healthier, live longer and have access to services that meet our needs," Peeni Henare said.

Under the new health system the permanent entities and their boards replace the fragmented 20-DHB system, the new public health agency is formally established within the Ministry of Health, and the Ministry's stewardship role is strengthened.

Since the health system overhaul announcement April 2021 milestones include:

Budget 2022 creating new multi-year budgets and record ongoing annual funding boosts,

the Pae Ora (Healthy Futures) Act being passed

Launching locality pilots,

early commissioning work by the interim Māori Health Authority,

the announcement of multi-disciplinary taskforces to address urgent national issues, including planned care.

The names of the organisations Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand and Te Aka Whai Ora - the Māori Health Authority - reflect the Māori Crown partnership and intent to deliver for all New Zealanders, including Māori, with the focus on a health system grounded in Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

"Following this morning's ceremony in Waitangi we can now formally use these names. I have every confidence the entities will work to uphold the mana carried not only in these names but in their purpose to deliver pae ora across Aotearoa," Peeni Henare said.

Te Aka Whai Ora - the Māori Health Authority is an equal partner at the heart of the new health system. It is able to co-commission and plan services across the system with Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand as well as commission its own kaupapa Māori services. Iwi Māori Partnership Boards will ensure whānau have a real voice in developing of services can be tailored to better reflect those who need and use them.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)