Covid: 7 new cases in Ladakh

Ladakh reported seven fresh Covid cases that took the infection tally to 28,418 on Friday, officials said. All the new cases were recorded in Leh, they said.

So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, according to officials.

The number of active cases stands at 79 -- all in Leh, they said.

A total of 174 sample reports were tested in Ladakh. Of them, 122 in Leh and 45 reports in Kargil were found to be negative, officials said.

Five people were discharged from hospitals -- four in Leh and one from Kargil -- taking the overall recoveries to 28,110, officials said.

As many as 73 passengers were screened at the Leh airport, 851 passengers, including drivers and helpers of trucks and light motor vehicles, were screened at Khaltse and 307 were screened at Upshi check post on the highway, they added.

