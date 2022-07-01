Left Menu

Covid: 7 new cases in Ladakh

Ladakh reported seven fresh Covid cases that took the infection tally to 28,418 on Friday, officials said. All the new cases were recorded in Leh, they said.So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 01-07-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 19:20 IST
Covid: 7 new cases in Ladakh
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh reported seven fresh Covid cases that took the infection tally to 28,418 on Friday, officials said. All the new cases were recorded in Leh, they said.

So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, according to officials.

The number of active cases stands at 79 -- all in Leh, they said.

A total of 174 sample reports were tested in Ladakh. Of them, 122 in Leh and 45 reports in Kargil were found to be negative, officials said.

Five people were discharged from hospitals -- four in Leh and one from Kargil -- taking the overall recoveries to 28,110, officials said.

As many as 73 passengers were screened at the Leh airport, 851 passengers, including drivers and helpers of trucks and light motor vehicles, were screened at Khaltse and 307 were screened at Upshi check post on the highway, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022