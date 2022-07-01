Active COVID-19 cases surges to 12,158 in TN

Tamil Nadu has reported over 2,000 coronavirus cases for the second day in a row with 2,385 people testing positive in the last 24 hours, including two returnees from Oman and the United States, said the Health Department on Friday. The tally is 34,77,570 till date.

There were no fatalities today and the death toll remained unchanged at 38,026, a bulletin said here.

A total of 1,321 people got discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 34,27,386 leaving 12,158 active infections.

Witnessing an increase in the daily infections, the State breached the 2,000-mark with 2,069 cases on Thursday. Chennai accounted for most of the new cases with 1,025 followed by Chengalpattu 369, Tiruvallur 121 and Coimbatore 118 while the remaining were spread across other districts. Dharmapuri, Karur, and Ramanathapuram saw the least with 3 each.

The State capital - Chennai - witnessed the highest number of active infections, there were 5,173 cases. Overall, the number is 7,62,482.

A total of 32,960 samples was tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests done to 6,71,80,149 so far, the bulletin said.

