Bengal adds 1,739 more COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 20,31,164

Kolkata added 673 new cases, followed by North 24 Parganas 441, the bulletin said, adding, the positivity rate rose to 14.72 per cent from 12.89 per cent the previous day.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-07-2022 00:50 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 00:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Continuing its upward trend, Bengal's COVID-19 tally mounted to 20,31,164 with 1,739 fresh cases, the health department said on Friday. The death toll, however, remained at 21,219, it said.

The state now has 8,277 active cases, while a total of 20,01,668 people have recovered from the disease so far. Kolkata added 673 new cases, followed by North 24 Parganas (441), the bulletin said, adding, the positivity rate rose to 14.72 per cent from 12.89 per cent the previous day.

The state had reported 1,524 Covid cases on Thursday.

West Bengal has tested 11,811 samples in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 25,569,034, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

